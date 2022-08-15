Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Declines By 30.4%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ROHM Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.98. ROHM has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.
ROHM Company Profile
