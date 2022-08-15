Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Grows By 20.7%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PROV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several analysts have recently commented on PROV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

