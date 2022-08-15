Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Grows By 36.8%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPSI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $4.03. 408,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,146. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.06.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

