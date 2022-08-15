Short Interest in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Increases By 17.1%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $118,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,593.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $118,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,593.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 19,608 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $52,157.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,736.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $306,477. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 729,709 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 335,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 157,153 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,958. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $153.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

