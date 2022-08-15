Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Rises By 18.3%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 385,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 234,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,930. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

