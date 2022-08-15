Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Rises By 18.3%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 385,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 234,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,930. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
