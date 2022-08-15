Short Interest in OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Decreases By 27.8%

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 1,247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,013.0 days.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance

Shares of OTPBF stock remained flat at 21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 23.38. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a fifty-two week low of 20.40 and a fifty-two week high of 59.14.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Company Profile

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

