Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Drops By 29.1%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 1,373,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.8 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $16.70 on Friday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

