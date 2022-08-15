Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Drops By 29.1%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 1,373,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.8 days.
ORIX Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $16.70 on Friday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.
About ORIX
