Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Increases By 16.7%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,442. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

