Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expands By 24.0%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NYXH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nyxoah

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the second quarter worth $35,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

