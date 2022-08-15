Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expands By 24.0%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Nyxoah Stock Performance
NYXH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $34.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
