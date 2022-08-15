Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Declines By 26.4%

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NSTB remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Friday. 543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

