Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Expands By 18.3%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 366,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
NioCorp Developments Stock Up 0.9 %
NIOBF stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.
