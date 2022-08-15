Short Interest in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Grows By 43.3%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NEXGEL Price Performance

NXGL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 29,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,296. NEXGEL has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEXGEL

NEXGEL ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

