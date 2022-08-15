Short Interest in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Rises By 42.8%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the July 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $483,435 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,144. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

