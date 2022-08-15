Short Interest in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expands By 18.4%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

National CineMedia Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,983. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $269,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in National CineMedia by 30.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

