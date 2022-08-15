Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Expands By 18.1%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $128.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.19. Macquarie Group has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $157.69.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.