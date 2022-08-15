Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Rises By 22.6%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after buying an additional 711,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $89.88. 184,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.