Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Expands By 15.6%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $81.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.542 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.
