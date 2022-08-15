Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Expands By 15.6%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $81.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.542 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth $21,512,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 197,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

