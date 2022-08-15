Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Rises By 20.2%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $70.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

