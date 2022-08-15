Short Interest in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Expands By 17.0%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,807,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 1,544,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,024.7 days.
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance
OTCMKTS IMQCF remained flat at $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile
