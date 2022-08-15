Short Interest in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Increases By 23.9%

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 676,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $172.84. 2,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,616. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.47.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

