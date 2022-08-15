Short Interest in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Drops By 17.1%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 10,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Harmonic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 603,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 405,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

