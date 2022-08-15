Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Expands By 25.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,871,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 4,692,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 611.7 days.

Great Wall Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

About Great Wall Motor

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.