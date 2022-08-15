Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Expands By 25.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,871,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 4,692,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 611.7 days.
Great Wall Motor Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.
About Great Wall Motor
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Wall Motor (GWLLF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.