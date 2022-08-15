Short Interest in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Grows By 20.3%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $3,131,265.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,917 shares of company stock worth $14,220,074 in the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 174,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.42, a PEG ratio of 677.08 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $181.30.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
Featured Articles
