Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Grows By 22.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Glanbia from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of GLAPF stock remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

