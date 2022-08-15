Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Increases By 21.3%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $3,390,400. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,486. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

