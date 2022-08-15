Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expands By 24.0%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE ERF traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.38.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $48,945,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 74.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

