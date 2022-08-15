Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Declines By 16.8%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

ELYS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 271,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

About Elys Game Technology

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Recommended Stories

