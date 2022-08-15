Short Interest in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Drops By 17.4%

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Duke Realty Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DRE traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.