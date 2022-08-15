Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Decreases By 17.1%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DatChat Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ DATS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 203,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. DatChat has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DatChat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DatChat by 96.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DatChat by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DatChat by 468.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

