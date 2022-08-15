Short Interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Grows By 12.9%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,805. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $929,211,000 after purchasing an additional 325,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

