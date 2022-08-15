Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Grows By 6.9%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.
In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,693. The stock has a market cap of $233.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
