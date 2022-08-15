Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Grows By 6.9%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Insider Activity at Chimerix

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Chimerix Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chimerix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 390,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,693. The stock has a market cap of $233.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.