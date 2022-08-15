Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Grows By 6.9%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRXGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Insider Activity at Chimerix

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chimerix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 390,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,693. The stock has a market cap of $233.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

