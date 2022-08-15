Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Grows By 20.0%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,104. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 107,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 54,421 shares during the last quarter.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

