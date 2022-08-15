Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Rises By 20.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 11,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,365. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

