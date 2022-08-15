Short Interest in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Increases By 17.9%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Cardiovascular Systems

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

CSII traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,714. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $678.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.