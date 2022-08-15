Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Decreases By 40.4%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Adecoagro stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $206.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 69.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Adecoagro by 263.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

