Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.

Sharp Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $1.88 on Monday. Sharp has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

