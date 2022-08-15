Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.
Sharp Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $1.88 on Monday. Sharp has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.
Sharp Company Profile
