Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 5.6%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 44,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,750,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $609.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.12.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sharecare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sharecare by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
