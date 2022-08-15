Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.91

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 66.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 104,331 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 439,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

