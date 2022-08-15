Scry.info (DDD) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Scry.info (DDD) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $400,117.80 and approximately $30,231.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,795.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00126958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00064207 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

