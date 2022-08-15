Scott Medhurst Sells 100 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.13, for a total value of C$10,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,335,190.77.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.88, for a total value of C$10,488.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$10,581.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,752. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$124.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$104.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIH shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.44.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

