Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,541 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,795. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

