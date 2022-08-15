Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 110,287 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 53,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,795. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

