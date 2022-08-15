Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.28. 22,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

