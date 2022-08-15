Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,556,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790,601 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 5.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $88,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after buying an additional 407,988 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after buying an additional 3,268,354 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 113,285 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,402. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

