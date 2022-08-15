Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 101,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.29. 60,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400,503. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

