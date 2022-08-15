Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lessened by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.38. 133,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400,503. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

