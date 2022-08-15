Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.83 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

