Savix Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Savix has a market cap of $61,966.60 and approximately $57.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00127257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065982 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 160,582 coins and its circulating supply is 67,761 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

