Saturna Capital CORP Sells 418,331 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 418,331 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.3% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $66,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,469,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

