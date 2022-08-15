Saturna Capital CORP Sells 15,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after purchasing an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after purchasing an additional 207,250 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after purchasing an additional 505,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $316,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.60. 33,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

